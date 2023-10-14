Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Camden National Trading Down 2.0 %

CAC stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Camden National has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $390.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.15 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Camden National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after buying an additional 96,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,795,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,099,000 after buying an additional 98,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,272,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.