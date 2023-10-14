Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.5996 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

