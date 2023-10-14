Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 611 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.04 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0088 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

