Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Leuthold Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Leuthold Core ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 906,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 62,460 shares during the last quarter.

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Leuthold Core ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Leuthold Core ETF has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51.

About Leuthold Core ETF

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

