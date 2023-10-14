Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCRFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Leuthold Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Leuthold Core ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 906,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 62,460 shares during the last quarter.

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Leuthold Core ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Leuthold Core ETF has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51.

About Leuthold Core ETF

(Free Report)

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.