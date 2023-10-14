Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.