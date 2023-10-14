Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,524 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

