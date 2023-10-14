Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $355.68 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

