Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,726,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,211,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 569.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,430 shares during the period.

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.78 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

