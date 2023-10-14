Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after purchasing an additional 101,833 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,900,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $134.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

