Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

