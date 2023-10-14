Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

F opened at $11.81 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

