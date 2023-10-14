Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $77.12 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

