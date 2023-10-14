Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $102.65 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

