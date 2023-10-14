Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244,930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAT opened at $267.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.90. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.53 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

