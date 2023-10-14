Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

