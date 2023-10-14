Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,515 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.