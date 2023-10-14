Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after buying an additional 719,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $197.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

