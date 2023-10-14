Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 650 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 80,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 285,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of FV opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

