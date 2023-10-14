CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in September

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance
Shares of CapitaLand China Trust stock remained flat at C$0.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. CapitaLand China Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.83 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83.
About CapitaLand China Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand China Trust
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand China Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand China Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.