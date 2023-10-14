Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CKHGY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.58. 1,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. Capitec Bank has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $52.86.

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capitec Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

