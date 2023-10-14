Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

CJ stock opened at C$7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$9.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

