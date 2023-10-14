Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Evercore ISI

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.69.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.