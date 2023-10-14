CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,894 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.63% of CarGurus worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $239.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.97 million. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

