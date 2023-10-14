Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Carr’s Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON CARR opened at GBX 126 ($1.54) on Tuesday. Carr’s Group has a 52-week low of GBX 94 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.03 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.19. The company has a market capitalization of £118.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3,150.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Carr’s Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 15,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carr’s Group Company Profile

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,119.95). 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

