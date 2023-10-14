Carson Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 112,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.



Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

