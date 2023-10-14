Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $221,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 186.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

