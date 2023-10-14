Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $365,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at $5,080,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 16.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $1,550,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $8,719,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,932.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,935.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6,134.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,998.64.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $123.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

