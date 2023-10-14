Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.