Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.68.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

