Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 315.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after buying an additional 4,364,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after buying an additional 2,794,472 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 756.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

