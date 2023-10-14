Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHA stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

