Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,439 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 739,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,014,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $137.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $126.04 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.