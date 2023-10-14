Carson Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,836,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,113,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 40.6% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

