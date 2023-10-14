Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.32 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

