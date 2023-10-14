Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 1,763 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,799 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 76,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 60,795 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.22 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.