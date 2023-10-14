Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,030 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,559,025,000 after buying an additional 394,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after buying an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

