Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.71 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

