Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.
Polaris Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Polaris stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.36. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.67.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 21,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $2,872,652.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,464 shares of company stock worth $17,773,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
