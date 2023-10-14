Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $323,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 446,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.05. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

