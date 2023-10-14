Carson Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $609.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $578.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

