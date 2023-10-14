Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 213000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Cartier Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Cartier Resources
Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cartier Resources
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.