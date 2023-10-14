Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,300 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 842,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.0 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $266.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $201.80 and a 12 month high of $284.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.24.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Read Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.