Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $170.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBOE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

CBOE stock opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.07. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

