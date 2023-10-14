CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CDW worth $29,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 75.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CDW by 13.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 13.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.30.

CDW Stock Down 2.0 %

CDW opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $215.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

