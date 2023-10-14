Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FUN. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

