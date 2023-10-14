Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $89.99 million and $1.40 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

