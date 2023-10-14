Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $737,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $11,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $188.98 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.