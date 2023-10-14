Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 56,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth $389,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at $218,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cencora by 21.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $188.98 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

