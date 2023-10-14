Cencora (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $225.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Get Cencora alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $4,888,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $27,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 6.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.