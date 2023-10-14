Cencora (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $225.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.21.
Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.
In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $4,888,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $27,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 6.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
