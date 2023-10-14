Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.91.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$28.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.32. The stock has a market cap of C$54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$29.99.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.9027982 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

